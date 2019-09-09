Blowout

Las Vegas, Nevada – July 2017 – 5:51 pm

Blowout began as an ongoing series of photographs of blown out automobile tires that I found along the highway in Las Vegas, Nevada. This project was inspired by a conversation I had with a friend and colleague. We were speaking about the idea of “life explosions,” and how they can seem so devastating, yet turn out so beautifully and with such happy endings. I was thinking about the phrase life explosion, as I drove down the highway one day, and an exploded, blown out tire, caught my attention. I pulled off the road and loaded it into my car.

Las Vegas, Nevada – July 2017 – 1:43 pm

When I moved from Delaware to Las Vegas in 2016, I brought the tire with me, and photographed it in my studio. I enjoy taking something that is generally considered garbage, and transforming it into something beautiful. Eventually, I started thinking of the blown out tires I photographed as visual metaphors that illustrate the experience we share as human beings. The tires encountered a tumultuous event that left them isolated and rotting on the highway, yet ultimately, they were repurposed to experience a new beginning.

Las Vegas, Nevada – October 2017 – 11:59 pm

Las Vegas, Nevada – October 2017 – 12:50 pm







Las Vegas, Nevada – August 2017 – 1:05 pm

Las Vegas, Nevada – July 2017 – 4:27 pm

Las Vegas, Nevada – August 2017 – 2:15 pm

Las Vegas, Nevada – August 2017 – 6:51 pm







Las Vegas, Nevada – August 2017 – 2:10 pm

Las Vegas, Nevada – November 2017 – 11:16 am

Las Vegas, Nevada – July 2017 – 5:16 pm

Las Vegas, Nevada – September 2017 – 12:34 pm





