Tetsijtsilin, “The stones who sing” in Mexico´s Sierra Norte.

In the current context of Mexico where Indigenous people are structurally marginalized since schooling, the Telesecundaria Tetsijtsilin, which means “stones who sing” becomes a counterweight of resistance from the community of San Miguel Tzinacapan in Cuetzalan, Mexico.

The school was founded in 1979 with the slogan “The best education for the poorest” but it took hold in 1994 defining it’s ideology caring about the native traditions of San Miguel, including the teaching of the original language Nahuatl, making Tetsijsilin the only school that teaches it at Cuetzalan.

They also have an activity called “Communalism” which strengthens the relationship between the former and the current students. They having them to be the guide of their traditional dances and other workshops related to rural life. The practice of their traditions develops a feeling of pride against the discrimination that they suffer in their own country.

The slogan Maseual pipil momachtianij sentakochitanij, which means “Indigenous boys that study and dream together” is one of the most important part of it´s ideology.





