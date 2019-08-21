0
  • No products in the cart.
PRIVATE photographers & writers
Report

Tetsijtsilin, "The stones who sing" in Mexico’s Sierra Norte

Guillermo GutierrezMexicoNahuatlschoolNo comment
posted on
© Guillermo Gutierrez
141Views
Tetsijtsilin, “The stones who sing” in Mexico´s Sierra Norte.
by Guillermo Gutierrez
Mexico

San Miguel Tzinacapan, Mexico-July 2019. View of the name of the school represented by stones.

In the current context of Mexico where Indigenous people are structurally marginalized since schooling, the Telesecundaria Tetsijtsilin, which means “stones who sing” becomes a counterweight of resistance from the community of San Miguel Tzinacapan in Cuetzalan, Mexico.

San Miguel Tzinacapan, Mexico-July 2019. A kid walks to his classroom with one of the murals of the school behind.

The school was founded in 1979 with the slogan “The best education for the poorest” but it took hold in 1994 defining it’s  ideology caring about the native traditions of San Miguel, including the teaching of the original language Nahuatl, making Tetsijsilin the only school that teaches it at Cuetzalan.

San Miguel Tzinacapan, Mexico-July 2019. A girl rests in her break at the entry of the school.

They also have an activity called “Communalism” which  strengthens the relationship between the former and the current students. They having them to be the guide of their traditional dances and other workshops related to rural life. The practice of their traditions develops a feeling of pride against the discrimination that they suffer in their own country.

San Miguel Tzinacapan, Mexico-July 2019. A girl eats her food in dinning room. The school feeds all the students.

The slogan Maseual pipil momachtianij sentakochitanij, which means “Indigenous boys that study and dream together” is one of the most important part of it´s ideology.

San Miguel Tzinacapan, Mexico-July 2019. View of one of the murals made by students of the school.

San Miguel Tzinacapan, Mexico-July 2019. Students rest in a tree and a sign in the school that says “The land is alive”.

San Miguel Tzinacapan, Mexico-July 2019. A couple of students go down stairs for the “Communalism” a traditional practice of the school.

San Miguel Tzinacapan, Mexico-July 2019. A student prepares for play the “Dance of Los Migueles” the traditional dance of the community of San Miguel Tzinacapan.

San Miguel Tzinacapan, Mexico-July 2019. A student show the mask of a badger, one of the characters of a dance.

San Miguel Tzinacapan, Mexico-July 2019. A couple students pose for a portrait before their dance.

San Miguel Tzinacapan, Mexico-July 2019. A student plays the clown in “The Dance of los Matarachines”.

San Miguel Tzinacapan, Mexico-July 2019. A girl receives their diploma at Tetsijtsilin Graduation.

Submit Your Photo Essay



Tags:MexicoNahuatlschool
Guillermo Gutierrez
the authorGuillermo Gutierrez
I'm a Mexican photographer, and videographer (25) born and based in Mexico City. I hold a degree on photography by "Escuela Activa de Fotografía", and continued my education taking specialized courses in different photographic genres.
My personal work is focused on street stories, traditions and identity. My comercial work has been published in media such as "Chilango" magazine, "Más por Más" and "Vice Mexico". I'm actually still working as independent photojournalist.
All posts byGuillermo Gutierrez

Leave a Reply

You Might Also Like

load more

Recommended For You