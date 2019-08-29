Americana – Rainbows of atoms

Picture of the picture, john Ford’s Point, Monument Valley, Arizona

Americana was born during a long car journey of around 22,000 km across the United States. The initial idea was to document the American suburbs in the visual style of contemporary photography.

Confronting myself daily with huge spaces, however, I started to produce a series of images focused on form and matter. The infinite visual richness of these places soon took precedence over my initial projects, and of the initial idea of ​​social analysis there remains only a few discordant notes that manifest themselves in the contrast between urban development and the real, wild, nature of things.

This work is finished by printing the images in fine art quality, giving back to the images a physical dimension.

Flooded desert, Utah

Pick up, Milwaukee

Parachute, Colorado







Sunset, Wyoming

Nude Girls, Nevada

Fossil, Utah

Backdoor, Wisconsin

Air baloon, Arizona

Truck, Iowa

Storm coming, Wyoming

Rainbows of atoms, Nevada





