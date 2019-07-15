The Metamorphosis

photo essay by Dlshad Jamal

Using strong, dramatic contrasts between light and shadow Kurdish photographer Dlshad Jamal plays with perception and rearranges ways of seeing the world. He didn’t start photography until 2015, but his astonishing images show his natural talent at documenting the spontaneous, everyday moments around him in his style.

As he agreed to talk to us about his photographs:

There are many ways to express the hidden side of human being, when a human lose himself in the cruelty of the modern world, he feels exotic. This feeling is deeply hidden and severe, Many writers and poets tried to figure out this hidden side, and i choose this way of expression through photography.

In this modern life when a person’s sense of alienation can not be expressed and feelings of isolation and inferiority invades one’s life that makes him feel enormous pressure.I tried to show as far as possible this feeling through photography i chose to name the project “The Metamorphosis” as (Franz Kafka) made the best example of alienation symbolic in literature.

So we as human beings feel there is a void inside us which could never be filled, We feel the pain that could never be expressed in life. These photos have the fatality and tragedy in their folds.there are a lot of pain behind each shoot that is not visible to everybody. Each photo gives a feeling of never-ending emptiness and alienation.