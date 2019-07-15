0
  • No products in the cart.
PRIVATE photographers & writers
Intimacy

The Metamorphosis, photo essay by Dlshad Jamal

Dalia RaoufDlshad JamalIraqKurdistanSulaymaniyahNo comment
posted on
© Dalia Raouf
57Views

The Metamorphosis
photo essay by Dlshad Jamal
Iraq

Image by photographer Dlshad Jamal, Kalar, Sulaymaniyah, Iraq-May 2019

Using strong, dramatic contrasts between light and shadow Kurdish photographer Dlshad Jamal plays with perception and rearranges ways of seeing the world. He didn’t start photography until 2015, but his astonishing images show his natural talent at documenting the spontaneous, everyday moments around him in his style.

Image by photographer Dlshad Jamal, Kalar, Sulaymaniyah, Iraq-May 2019

As he agreed to talk to us about his photographs:
There are many ways to express the hidden side of human being, when a human lose himself in the cruelty of the modern world, he feels exotic. This feeling is deeply hidden and severe, Many writers and poets tried to figure out this hidden side, and i choose this way of expression through photography.
In this modern life when a person’s sense of alienation can not be expressed and feelings of isolation and inferiority invades one’s life that makes him feel enormous pressure.I tried to show as far as possible this feeling through photography i chose to name the project “The Metamorphosis” as (Franz Kafka) made the best example of alienation symbolic in literature.
So we as human beings feel there is a void inside us which could never be filled, We feel the pain that could never be expressed in life. These photos have the fatality and tragedy in their folds.there are a lot of pain behind each shoot that is not visible to everybody. Each photo gives a feeling of never-ending emptiness and alienation.

Image by photographer Dlshad Jamal, Kalar, Sulaymaniyah, Iraq-June 2019

Image by photographer Dlshad Jamal, Kalar, Sulaymaniyah, Iraq-June 2019

Image by photographer Dlshad Jamal, Kalar, Sulaymaniyah, Iraq-March 2019

Image by photographer Dlshad Jamal, Kalar, Sulaymaniyah, Iraq-March 2019

Image by photographer Dlshad Jamal, Kalar, Sulaymaniyah, Iraq-March 2019

Image by photographer Dlshad Jamal, Kalar, Sulaymaniyah, Iraq-October 2018

Image by photographer Dlshad Jamal, Kalar, Sulaymaniyah, Iraq-November 2018

Image by photographer Dlshad Jamal, Kalar, Sulaymaniyah, Iraq-May 2019

Image by photographer Dlshad Jamal, Kalar, Sulaymaniyah, Iraq-February 2019

Image by photographer Dlshad Jamal, Kalar, Sulaymaniyah, Iraq-June 2019

Submit Your Photo Essay
Tags:Dlshad JamalIraqKurdistanSulaymaniyah
Dalia Raouf
the authorDalia Raouf
Writer and translator interested in art, photography, and poetry.
All posts byDalia Raouf

Leave a Reply

You Might Also Like

load more

Recommended For You