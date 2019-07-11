OLD DHAKA

Old Dhaka is the most crowded and oldest part of Dhaka city, always on its toes, in a boisterous way. Chaotically beautiful!! I found that spite, that vigor for life, that chaos in Old Dhaka; the kind of chaos that doesn’t make you feel uncomfortable but rather invites you to immerse in life whole heartedly. This is the kind of chaos I can romanticize, the one that vibes of spirits, of energy, joys and heartache and an amalgamation of varied sensory mediums.

This particular project, it all started with random street photography and at a certain point I observed that a hefty number of my photographs have one place in common ‘Old Dhaka’, therefore I decided to compile-edit the images and put up a visual journey.