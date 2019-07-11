0
Old Dhaka

© Mushfiqur Rahman
OLD DHAKA
by Mushfiqur Rahman
Bangladesh

Dhaka, Bangladesh – March 2017

Old Dhaka is the most crowded and oldest part of Dhaka city, always on its toes, in a boisterous way. Chaotically beautiful!! I found that spite, that vigor for life, that chaos in Old Dhaka; the kind of chaos that doesn’t make you feel uncomfortable but rather invites you to immerse in life whole heartedly. This is the kind of chaos I can romanticize, the one that vibes of spirits, of energy, joys and heartache and an amalgamation of varied sensory mediums.

This particular project, it all started with random street photography and at a certain point I observed that a hefty number of my photographs have one place in common ‘Old Dhaka’, therefore I decided to compile-edit the images and put up a visual journey.

Dhaka, Bangladesh – April 2017

Dhaka, Bangladesh – April 2017

Dhaka, Bangladesh – March 2017

Dhaka, Bangladesh – March 2017

Dhaka, Bangladesh – November 2015

Dhaka, Bangladesh – March 2017

Dhaka, Bangladesh – March 2017

 

Dhaka, Bangladesh – May 2017

Dhaka, Bangladesh – June 2017

Dhaka, Bangladesh – March 2017

Dhaka, Bangladesh – August 2015

Mushfiqur Rahman
Mushfiqur Rahman was born in 1990. He is a documentary photographer based in Bangladesh. He has studied at Pathshala South Asian Media Institute.
