Edition of 25 and 5 Artist’s Proofs

Each print signed and numbered by the artist

Portfolio magnetic box: 41.5 x Depth: 51.0 x Height: 3 cm

Paper size: 40,5 x 50 cm, Image size:38 x 38 cm

Clothbound with a photo print and text on the front

Printed on Hahnemuhle matt fibre 200 paper

The journey

Doors, windows, light, the sea, a great passage.

Diminutive man.

Time eternal.

My own revelation.

The journey is a photo essay with a 1960s camera, actualized on the islands of Tinos and Patmos.

A quiet study of a brightly lit world.