Photo book

The journey – Limited edition box with 8 prints

 Photo Book, The journey – Limited edition box with 8 prints by Olga Tzimou
Info > Year of publication: 2019 | Pages: 8 | Size: 41.5 x Depth: 51.0 x Height: 3 cm | Volume Price: 600€  |  Book’s webpage
Publisher: Self Publish

Edition of 25 and 5 Artist’s Proofs
Each print signed and numbered by the artist
Portfolio magnetic box: 41.5 x Depth: 51.0 x Height: 3 cm
Paper size: 40,5 x 50 cm, Image size:38 x 38 cm
Clothbound with a photo print and text on the front
Printed on Hahnemuhle matt fibre 200 paper

The journey
Doors, windows, light, the sea, a great passage.
Diminutive man.
Time eternal.
My own revelation.
The journey is a photo essay with a 1960s camera, actualized on the islands of Tinos and Patmos.
A quiet study of a brightly lit world.

Olga Tzimou
the authorOlga Tzimou
Olga Tzimou (b. 1973 in Athens, Greece) She graduated from Lykourgou Stavrakou film school and began her career as a photojournalist for greek newspapers and magazines. For over 20 years she has been working with photographic films and video narrations. She has participated in group exhibitions and festivals in Greece and abroad. Tzimou's work blends documentary and staged photography dealing with time (you never know the "when"), space (the "where" is vague) and memory (moments captured in your mental subfolders). She explores how we perceive these concepts through our senses with a cinematic approach.
