Photo Book, The journey – Limited edition box with 8 prints by Olga Tzimou
Info > Year of publication: 2019 | Pages: 8 | Size: 41.5 x Depth: 51.0 x Height: 3 cm | Volume Price: 600€ | Book’s webpage
Publisher: Self Publish
Edition of 25 and 5 Artist’s Proofs
Each print signed and numbered by the artist
Portfolio magnetic box: 41.5 x Depth: 51.0 x Height: 3 cm
Paper size: 40,5 x 50 cm, Image size:38 x 38 cm
Clothbound with a photo print and text on the front
Printed on Hahnemuhle matt fibre 200 paper
The journey
Doors, windows, light, the sea, a great passage.
Diminutive man.
Time eternal.
My own revelation.
The journey is a photo essay with a 1960s camera, actualized on the islands of Tinos and Patmos.
A quiet study of a brightly lit world.
