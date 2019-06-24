1.99 | PRIVATE 45 | 2009 | Development. An Ecological Question

Title: Development. An Ecological Question • Publication: Summer 2009 / Softcover / 84 pages / 21×26 cm • Photographers: Alexa Brunet, Andreas Seibert, Céline Anaya Gautier, Daniel Beltrá, Danny Veys, Dean Sewell, Filippo Mutani, Francesco Zizola, Grégoire Eloy, Joerg Boethling, Nanda Gonzague, Nick Cobbing, Paul Fusco, Samuele Pellecchia, Tobias Hitsch • Writers: David Lee Summers, Elisabeth Rowe, Jo Kuper, Marcus Smith, Peter Nicholson, Tolu Ogunlesi • Introduction by: Jo Kuper.
Tags:Alexa BrunetAndreas SeibertCéline Anaya GautierDaniel BeltráDanny VeysDavid Lee SummersDean Sewellecological questionElisabeth RoweFilippo MutaniFrancesco Zizolaglobal issuesGrégoire EloyJo KuperJoerg BoethlingMarcus SmithNanda GonzagueNick CobbingPaul FuscoPeter NicholsonPRIVATE 45Samuele Pellecchiathematic issuesTobias HitschTolu Ogunlesi