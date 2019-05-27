Shame

Every time i want to show something different. The only thing that i’m sure about is that i don’t want to give answers but to create questions. For me a capture should create doubts. Sometimes maybe i want to express all the feelings that i hide. Sometimes i want to concern the viewers, or to provoke them, or to disturb them. Even to create some negative feelings to the viewer or disturb them i believe that this is a way of creating some short of contact through your capture.

Most of the times i’ m shooting without having any project on my mind. Taking into consideration my route in photography the projects come into my way randomly. These days i’m working on a project though. The idea of SHAME. I’m negotiating the corrupting ideas of the body, the right to anger, the anger itself, the violence and the mourning. It concerns the stereotypes, the traditional roles, the diversity, the original sin that hovers over the centuries, the fluid sexuality.

The idea of SHAME was born one night last January in a hotel room in Budapest. For a long time it didn’t have a project. Not even a title. Neither a substance. It was hidden in a corner of my mind laughing secretly like every other despicable though. After sometime came a crucial point when the idea was fired. A break between reality had to place. The camera became a mediator between the unconscious and the existing.

The unit of photos is a kind of a personal confession, an imaginary, symbolic mirror that reflects fears, desires, fantasies, nightmares, memories. It is an ongoing project.

For it’s creation i had to retrieve my memories and other people‘s close to “borrow” stories or create them.