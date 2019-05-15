

Recollecting Dreams Verse II by Aji Susanto Anom | Year of publication: 2019 | Pages: 80 | Size: 148mm x 210mm | ISBN: QuiISBN | Volume Price: 15 US$ | Publisher: Self Publish

“Do not go gentle into that good night.

Rage, rage against the dying of the light.” – Dylan Thomas

How do we perceive transformation?

Either from outside and also inside, transformation express itself in life which I’ve passed by this years. Change of living space where I move from one city to another because of work things. From someone with limitless time to enjoy photography fully, becoming white colars worker who passes my routine, time to time in cubicle from eight to five. Going back and forth from city to city and etc, indirectly bring me another perception of change and transformation: duality in my life. Imprisoned by day, awaiting Iiberation inside. Those things happened and bring back my self question about home, dreams and everything in between.

Photography is my emotional escape, I use it as something to express what I feel in my life. My life led me to escape into my dreams, my dreams become my own “reality”. Recollecting Dreams is diaristic journal of a Man who wanders and losing his grasp on his own.

Aji Susanto Anom, 2019