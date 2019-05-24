0
Merry Village

Merry Village
by Vasilisa Moiseeva
Russia

St.Petersburg, Russia – February 2019. View of new buildings

Why is this village Merry? Perhaps because rollicking Gypsy tabors were stationted in its vicinity three hundred years ago? Or maybe because German immigrants were rumored to lead plentiful lives here two centuries ago? Or maybe because this area was known for the precarious “fun” of the Saint-Petersburg’s outskirts a century ago, as well as for some ostentatious entertainment the proverbial post-Soviet 1990s were famous for? Perhaps. We don’t known. Merry Village. LEGO game. Alternative version.

St.Petersburg, Russia – February 2019. LEGO parts

St.Petersburg, Russia – February 2019. At the construction site

St.Petersburg, Russia – February 2019. Billboard of the constuction company

St.Petersburg, Russia – February 2019. At the construction site

St.Petersburg, Russia – February 2019. View of a new building

St.Petersburg, Russia – February 2019. LEGO parts

St.Petersburg, Russia – February 2019. Billboard of the constuction company

St.Petersburg, Russia – February 2019. At the construction site

St.Petersburg, Russia – February 2019. At the construction site

St.Petersburg, Russia – February 2019. LEGO parts

St.Petersburg, Russia – February 2019. View of a new building

Vasilisa Moiseeva
Vasilisa Moiseeva is a photographer from St. Petersburg, Russia. Has a higher medical education. She has been photographing since 2017. After studying at the School of Academic Photography, St. Petersburg, she began to engage in reportage photography in the PHINT photographer community, continues her studies at various author courses, and also creates personal projects at the intersection of art and documentary photography. Photography for her is a way to learn about the world and one’s own personality, the ability to dive into different topics, explore and show them from different points of view through visual stories.
