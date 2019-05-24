Merry Village
Why is this village Merry? Perhaps because rollicking Gypsy tabors were stationted in its vicinity three hundred years ago? Or maybe because German immigrants were rumored to lead plentiful lives here two centuries ago? Or maybe because this area was known for the precarious “fun” of the Saint-Petersburg’s outskirts a century ago, as well as for some ostentatious entertainment the proverbial post-Soviet 1990s were famous for? Perhaps. We don’t known. Merry Village. LEGO game. Alternative version.