the author Vasilisa Moiseeva

Vasilisa Moiseeva is a photographer from St. Petersburg, Russia. Has a higher medical education. She has been photographing since 2017. After studying at the School of Academic Photography, St. Petersburg, she began to engage in reportage photography in the PHINT photographer community, continues her studies at various author courses, and also creates personal projects at the intersection of art and documentary photography. Photography for her is a way to learn about the world and one’s own personality, the ability to dive into different topics, explore and show them from different points of view through visual stories.