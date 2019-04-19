Unsteady

Balance is a condition in which there are no external influences, or they are compensated by others. A person falls if he loses balance. Our body tries to keep it, not to let it fall, we wave our hands in a panic, looking for something to grab. The sense of balance is unsteady. When you lost it, it is difficult to find it again, any awkward movement can lead to a fall.

This series is my experience of finding a balance point. I am looking for it through wandering around the city at night, meeting with friends and strangers, in searching for peace in nature and the process of photographing. It is my attempt to find a balance and hold on.