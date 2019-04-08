Traveling To My Memories, To My Hometown

I left my birthplace , Chania of Crete, at the age of 18 to study in the capital city.

I am going back to my birthplace when I feel the need, it’s like medicine for me.

I feel emotionally charged. I think it’s because I find my lost childhood there, and recall the purity of those times.

There have been many changes, since I left, some for the better and others for the worse. But the hospitality and authenticity of the people remains.

Around every corner walking each alley, without much difficulty, you can find the pieces that link the present to the past, and that is magic.

I would not say that I am surprised anymore when I visit my Hometown but I am filled… from the light, the colors, the sea, the smells.

