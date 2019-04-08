0
Traveling To My Memories, To My Hometown

Antonis Giakoumakis
posted on
© Antonis Giakoumakis
Traveling To My Memories, To My Hometown
by Antonis Giakoumakis
Greece

Home in Chania town July 2017

I left my birthplace , Chania of Crete, at  the age of 18 to study in the capital city.

I am going back  to my birthplace when I feel the need,   it’s like medicine for me.

I feel emotionally charged. I think it’s because I find my lost childhood there, and recall the purity of those times.

There have been many changes, since I left, some for the better and others for the worse. But the hospitality and authenticity of the people remains.

Around every corner  walking each alley, without much difficulty, you can find the pieces that link the present to the past, and that is magic.

I would not say that I am surprised anymore when I visit my Hometown but I am filled… from the light, the colors, the sea, the smells.

Chania town July 2017

In my Village in Chania July 2017

In my Village in Chania July 2017

In the café of the village July 2017

 

A grandmother outside her house in the village August 2018

Grandmother’s home from inside in the village August 2018

The village street… August 2018

The oven of the village August 2017

Grandfather in the tavern of the village August 2017

The tavern of the village August 2017

The Church of the village August 2017

Antonis Giakoumakis
I was born and raised in Chania, Crete. Now I live in Athens. I deal with photography (I would say systematically) since 2012, since then I was "absorbing" ... with the Information Technology! "Photography of me is all I do not want to forget when I experience them, so they will not get lost in time. It can not be completely objective, but it can be a constant reminder that the world is not just what we are seeing. It is both creation and communication but also narrative. It is, in other words, this undefined and unclear one that leads you to a personal approach to what you see and trying to analyze without ever being able to do it. "
