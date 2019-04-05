Non-Site. Town of Shlisselburg

Sometime you find yourself at a place you did not expect to be at. The doors open, and you are “somewhere” now.

What do you see? What do you notice around? What do you feel and what will you experience here? Will it be the “Site” for you? Do you feel you could build a bond or some subjective relationships, or something that can make this “Non-Site” a “My Site”?

This is a town of Shlisselburg. Once I came here occasionally, without any intention. Bus doors opened, and I stepped out for the first time.

After that I returned to Shlisselburg many times trying to figure out if it was “My Site”. Still no answer…