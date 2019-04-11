International Photo Festival Getxophoto International Image Festival

from 04/09/2019 to 29/09/2019. Opening hours: from tuesday to fridays, 17:00 – 20:00 • Saturday, 11:00 – 14:30 / 17:00 – 20:00 • Sunday, 11:00 – 14:30

The 13th edition of GETXOPHOTO International Image Festival (Getxo, Basque Country, Spain) will address the challenges faced by individuals in a present where the processes of acceleration automation, artificial intelligence and scientific–technological advances are posing new challenges, as we edge closer to the concept of transhumanism. Thinking about humanity’s future and reflecting on its possibilities is this year’s festival theme.

Programming, defined as the new literacy of the digital age, along with advanced scientific and medical developments, poses new bioethical challenges to traditional social conventions. The way society engages with education and information, establishes human relations or chooses to entertain itself is undergoing a significant shift, and it is still too early to fully evaluate its impact.

Just as the industrial age transformed human labour arising from the relationship between the physical body and the machine, the digital age is exploring the mind’s limitless capacities and digital network creations that can surpass human capabilities or simplify complex intellectual processes.

Some of the artists that will participate are Juno Calypso (UK), Matthieu Gafsou (Switzerland), Masamichi Kagaya (Japan) or Alejandro Acín (Spain) & Isaac Blease (UK). The full program will be announced in June.

