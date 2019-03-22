When suicide becomes a crime

Photo Book, by Patricia Esteve
Info > Year of publication: 2019 | Pages: 100 | Size: 19×25,5 cm | ISBN: 978-84-09-08324-4 | Volume Price: 20,00€ | Book’s webpage
Publisher: Self Publish
Info > Year of publication: 2019 | Pages: 100 | Size: 19×25,5 cm | ISBN: 978-84-09-08324-4 | Volume Price: 20,00€ | Book’s webpage
Publisher: Self Publish
This is an approach to suicide in Kenya through a group of images based on true and deep stories from different points of the country.
Starting from the actual experiences of people who tried to die by suicide, or who lost a loved one due to suicide, Patricia Esteve has created photos which lead us to an emotional level of understanding, and help us to put ourselves in the place of the other, leaving any possible prejudice behind us.