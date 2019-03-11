0
  • No products in the cart.
PRIVATE photographers & writers
Documentary

Water’s Edge

Frank TrimbosSouth Africa161 viewsNo comment
posted on
© Frank Trimbos
161Views

Water’s Edge
by Frank Trimbos
South Africa

An overview of Power Park swimming pool in Soweto which lies near a previous decommissioned power plant that collapsed in 2014 killing 1 and trapping 5 others in the rubble. The cooling towers are shown in the back. -Soweto, November 2017

Public swimming pools are communal places in Johannesburg where people like to come together to swim, play, meet, braai and socialise. The difference in social classes is noticeable in South African public swimming pools. After all, wealthy people have their private swimming pool in their own backyard, whereas the lower social classes make use of a public swimming pool.

Most of these pools are Olympic size swimming pools that were used as The lower classes often live in cramped townships or in fortified and neglected apartment blocks on the ugly and dangerous side of town. For them, going to the public swimming pool, having fun under the sun is a day out. Since swimming pools are a popular and well visited attraction for Johannesburg’s youth to spend their leisure time, it is overwhelming how inexperienced most youngsters are in swimming. Due to a lack of compulsory swimming lessons for children and trained life guards at swimming pools, South Africa is one of the leading developed countries with the highest rate of accidental deaths by drowning.

A young girl is posing at Power Park swimming pool in Soweto which is a named after a decommissioned coal-fired power station previously located nearby. -Soweto, November 2017

A boy is posing at Brixton swimming pool. A communal pool that is located in one of the predominantly working class suburbs in Johannesburg, South Africa. -Johannesburg November 2017

A youngster is showing his bandage at Power Park swimming pool in Soweto, South Africa. Soweto, November 2017

A little girl is posing at Brixton swimming pool. A communal pool that is located in one of the predominantly working class suburbs in Johannesburg, South Africa. – Johannesburg November 2017

Youngsters are lying on the warm tiles at Power Park swimming pool in Soweto, South Africa. -Soweto, November 2017

Youngsters having fun at in the swimming pool in Soweto, South Africa. -Soweto, November 2017

Two youngsters posing at Linden swimming pool. Linden is a suburb of Johannesburg, known for its upcoming culturally diversity. -Johannesburg – January 2018

A guy with goggles just after a dive at Linden swimming pool. Linden is a suburb of Johannesburg, known for its upcoming culturally diversity. -Johannesburg – January 2018

An overview of the kiddies pool at Zoo Lake swimming pool. ‘slegs kindertjies’ is Afrikaans for ‘only children’ – Johannesburg September 2017

A boy is gasping for air when he is re-surfacing when having fun at the Power Park swimming pool in Soweto. The Power Park swimming pool which is a named after a decommissioned coal-fired power station. -Soweto, November 2017

A boy is getting ready for a dive at the Power Park swimming pool in Soweto. -Soweto, November 2017

Tags:South Africa
Frank Trimbos
the authorFrank Trimbos
Frank Trimbos (1978, Waalwijk, The Netherlands) is a documentary & portrait photographer in South Africa. After completing the school of Photography in Amsterdam specialized in Documentary photography. Frank began to explore the lines of storytelling, documentary and portrait photography to engage with issues of cultural, social and historical significance...and making friends along the way.
All posts byFrank Trimbos

Leave a Reply

You Might Also Like

load more

Recommended For You