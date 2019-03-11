Water’s Edge

Public swimming pools are communal places in Johannesburg where people like to come together to swim, play, meet, braai and socialise. The difference in social classes is noticeable in South African public swimming pools. After all, wealthy people have their private swimming pool in their own backyard, whereas the lower social classes make use of a public swimming pool.

Most of these pools are Olympic size swimming pools that were used as The lower classes often live in cramped townships or in fortified and neglected apartment blocks on the ugly and dangerous side of town. For them, going to the public swimming pool, having fun under the sun is a day out. Since swimming pools are a popular and well visited attraction for Johannesburg’s youth to spend their leisure time, it is overwhelming how inexperienced most youngsters are in swimming. Due to a lack of compulsory swimming lessons for children and trained life guards at swimming pools, South Africa is one of the leading developed countries with the highest rate of accidental deaths by drowning.