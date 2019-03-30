Open Call GETXOPHOTO 2019

Call for entries until April 21st

GETXOPHOTO Festival invites photographers and visual artists from all over the world to share their vision on Post Homo Sapiens. Programming the future.

This Open Call is the opportunity to exhibit in GETXOPHOTO Festival. The four selected works will be exhibited during the 13th edition, from September 4 to 29, 2019 in Punta Begoña Galleries, Getxo.

The jury is composed by Emilia van Lynden (former artistic director of Unseen), Fiona Shields (head of photography for The Guardian), Azu Nwagbogu (director of LagosPhoto Festival), Elena Navarro (artistic director of FotoMéxico Festival) and Monica Allende (artistic director of GETXOPHOTO).

We are looking for works which challenge the way we think and questions established ideas of engagement. The Open Call is open to visual representations using different mediums as photography, video, installation, archives, documents, among others. The intention is to showcase the very best visual works which challenge the way we think and question established ideas of engagement

Submissions can only be made through the Picter platform, where you can check the terms and conditions and FAQs.

https://contests.picter.com/getxophoto-open-call-2019

For more information visit www.getxophoto.com