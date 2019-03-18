Conservation

I am 20 years old, I leave from my parents to live an independent family. After the familiar and understandable area where I grew up and became an adult, I get to the area. This is the working district of the St. Petersburg suburb, gloomy and not hospitable.

My life here was not easy, but I began to love my “small homeland” and accept this as it is, with imperfection around. When you walk along these streets it seems that time has stopped. It was conserved.

These buildings are 100 years old, they are not protected by the state, as architectural monuments. But this is also the history of the city. Not very famous and not advertised.