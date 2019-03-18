0
  • No products in the cart.
PRIVATE photographers & writers
Stories

Conservation

Elena GovorenkovaRussiaSaint Petersburg61 viewsNo comment
posted on
© Elena Govorenkova
61Views

Conservation
by Elena Govorenkova
Russia

Saint Petersburg_February_2019

I am 20 years old, I leave from my parents to live an independent family. After the familiar and understandable area where I grew up and became an adult, I get to the area. This is the working district of the St. Petersburg suburb, gloomy and not hospitable.

My life here was not easy, but I began to love my “small homeland” and accept this as it is, with imperfection around. When you walk along these streets it seems that time has stopped. It was conserved.

These buildings are 100 years old, they are not protected by the state, as architectural monuments. But this is also the history of the city. Not very famous and not advertised.

Saint Petersburg_February_2019

Saint Petersburg_February_2019

Saint Petersburg_February_2019

Saint Petersburg_February_2019

Saint Petersburg_February_2019

Saint Petersburg_February_2019

Saint Petersburg_February_2019

Saint Petersburg_February_2019

Saint Petersburg_February_2019

Saint Petersburg_February_2019

Saint Petersburg_February_2019

Tags:RussiaSaint Petersburg
Elena Govorenkova
the authorElena Govorenkova
Elena Govorenkova is a photographer from St. Petersburg. Works as a graphic designer. In 2016 she graduated from the School of Academic Photography on the basis of photography. In 2016, she studied Drawing course for photographers at the School of Academic Photography. In 2017 she entered the Faculty of Photography. A. Halperin on the course Commercial Report. In 2018 she graduated from the School of Academic Photography class Documentary photography. In 2019 she studied at the School of Academic Photography in the class of photography genres in the 21st century.
All posts byElena Govorenkova

Leave a Reply

You Might Also Like

load more

Recommended For You