Brave New Village

Columns and rectangles of buildings grow from the ground. They pull their roots and branches of communication farther and farther from the city. A clean field is transformed and a concrete excrescence of a great mass appears on it. These areas are like black holes. Everything living that is within reach of these monsters collapses into them or is destroyed by their influence. Around these new quarters, like gnawed bones, scattered the remains of rural life. And if your house is on the way of modern residential development, then just be prepared for defending your property. But, most likely, you will lose.