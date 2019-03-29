Columns and rectangles of buildings grow from the ground. They pull their roots and branches of communication farther and farther from the city. A clean field is transformed and a concrete excrescence of a great mass appears on it. These areas are like black holes. Everything living that is within reach of these monsters collapses into them or is destroyed by their influence. Around these new quarters, like gnawed bones, scattered the remains of rural life. And if your house is on the way of modern residential development, then just be prepared for defending your property. But, most likely, you will lose.
From the book “Description of the Russian-imperial capital city of St. Petersburg and attractions in the vicinity thereof, with a plan of 1794-1746”: “In Murin, a Russian village located on the right bank of the River Okhta, 2 versts from the Okhta powder factories, there are notable dwelling houses, a beautiful garden with ramparts, etc., the most beautiful church, also a plant for doubling vodka. On the bank of the River Okhta, there is a strong key in the deliberately open Greek temple, whose water is perfectly similar to that of Bristol water.”