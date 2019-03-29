0
  • No products in the cart.
PRIVATE photographers & writers
Documentary

Brave New Village

Ilya OsinchukRussiaSaint Petersburg141 viewsNo comment
posted on
© Ilya Osinchuk
141Views

Brave New Village
by Ilya Osinchuk
Russia

Russia, Saint-Petersburg – January 2019

Columns and rectangles of buildings grow from the ground. They pull their roots and branches of communication farther and farther from the city. A clean field is transformed and a concrete excrescence of a great mass appears on it. These areas are like black holes. Everything living that is within reach of these monsters collapses into them or is destroyed by their influence. Around these new quarters, like gnawed bones, scattered the remains of rural life. And if your house is on the way of modern residential development, then just be prepared for defending your property. But, most likely, you will lose.

From the book “Description of the Russian-imperial capital city of St. Petersburg and attractions in the vicinity thereof, with a plan of 1794-1746”: “In Murin, a Russian village located on the right bank of the River Okhta, 2 versts from the Okhta powder factories, there are notable dwelling houses, a beautiful garden with ramparts, etc., the most beautiful church, also a plant for doubling vodka. On the bank of the River Okhta, there is a strong key in the deliberately open Greek temple, whose water is perfectly similar to that of Bristol water.”

Russia, Saint-Petersburg – January 2019

Russia, Saint-Petersburg – January 2019

Russia, Saint-Petersburg – January 2019

Russia, Saint-Petersburg – January 2019

Russia, Saint-Petersburg – January 2019

Russia, Saint-Petersburg – January 2019

Russia, Saint-Petersburg – January 2019

Russia, Saint-Petersburg – January 2019

Russia, Saint-Petersburg – January 2019

Russia, Saint-Petersburg – January 2019

Russia, Saint-Petersburg – January 2019

 

Tags:RussiaSaint Petersburg
Ilya Osinchuk
the authorIlya Osinchuk
Hello! My name is Ilya Osinchuk. I seriously became interested in photography in 2014. From that year I'm always trying to improve my skill and went from mobile to film photography. In my works and series of photographs I try to find and formulate the simplest truth that always lies on the surface, but so often escapes the view of the inhabitant. By simple and clear visual language I’am researching questions of loneliness and widespread poverty, transformation of society and development of science. Expressing my own vision of the world through photography I use ordinary objects around me, as the heroes of photo stories. Traction to simple and clear things in the frame makes shots minimalistic and not requiring overly extensive and complex interpretation.
All posts byIlya Osinchuk

Leave a Reply

You Might Also Like

load more

Recommended For You