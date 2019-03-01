International Photography Awards 2019 Voies Off Awards :: Emerging Photography in Arles

Voies Off Arles

from 27/02/2019 to 12/03/2019. from 27/02/2019 to 12/03/2019.

© Laurence Kubski

Voies Off Awards are open to talented photographers across the world!

In symbiosis with the Rencontres d’Arles, Voies Off Festival offers an alternative programme focused on younger photographic creation.

Selected photographers for the Voies Off Awards enjoy many benefits. Their works are reviewed in one of the most reputable photography festival, they meet some of the best experts and can develop their networks, while living an extraordinary experience, friendly meetings and exchanges.

50 artists selected by an international jury for Voies Off Festival’s screening nights

A total of 7 500 € will be awarded.

Submit a single application and run for 3 awards!

Online registration www.voies-off.com

Deadline :: March 12th 2019