XLVI by Federico Federici

Treading on limestone and slime,

tangles of seaweeds, up hill from

black sand-banks and pebbles, with

the pace of hunter on the bear path,

on the clay bed of mammoths unseen.

The sea-warning cadence has been

sibilant for ages, sea vowels dries out on

shale, across woven estuaries of ice-veins,

shoals skimmed over frontiers of dark.

A low wing-bone hanging from a hollow

bough: all things seems to weep at dusk,

all sirens’ calls and gales. Seagulls and seals

quickens up steps to their water dens

at the brink of the well, the karst hell

of stones which all birds sing within.