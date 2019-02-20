Kisses in the Square, the universal Love

I thought about this project several years ago when I looked at people in love on the street, they seemed unmindful about what was happening around, anything could have happened but their kiss would have protected them from everything.

I then convinced myself to realize the project by combining this feeling that I felt with the need to share a message right in this historical moment in which there is still a certain discrimination for love towards the same sex. The concept of universal love perhaps for a linguistic question in Italian is a little more difficult to perceive, we are the one country in the world in not using “love” for every title of affection, “Ti amo” is for the engaged couple, for all the others we say “Ti voglio bene”, so associating the same kind of feeling to different couples is perhaps more difficult.

The project wants to highlight how love has neither age nor gender. I chose couples who loves and I photographed them in different squares of Catania, among the people. I have specially used a shutter long time and a wide angle to give a sense of spatiality, to represent how during a kiss time expands around but for those who love it is like stopping. The message that I want to share is all love as universal love, at all ages, of any kind, including boyfriends, husband and wife, parents and children, grandparents and grandchildren, for pets.