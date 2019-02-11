0
© andrea buzzichelli
Inhabitants is a series of images of a project carried out in the “Parco Nazionale delle Foreste Casentinesi” in Tuscany, Italy.
“What is a park? Do its borders coincide with our perception of it? After a number of site inspections performed in the light of day, I chose to extend my vision of the Park, and, by consequence, its borders, to what is normally invisible to the human eye. in order to realize this concept, I utilized an archive of images produced by photo-traps of the local Guardia Forestale (Italian Forest Police). The result is an arresting nightview of the “Inhabitants” of the Park. A vibrant cross-section which, above all, reveals a sense of intrusive power, in a world where they would otherwise not be revealed, and a kind of voyeristic fascination towards nature itself. And in my attempt to shed light upon that which is dark, to expand our borders, I summed up the scientific discourse of man which confines nature to reserves, and, in this way, negates his very own.
A clear tribute to the great photographer George Shiras III, the first true wildlife photographer.

“I see. You know George Shiras three. He must be very interesting.” “He is. He’s about the most interesting man I know.” -Ernest Hemingway, from Homage to Switzerland

Andrea Buzzichelli began photographing in the 1990s. Since that time he has worked on numerous photographic projects. His is a personal search and does not pretend to recount anything beyond that which he observes. Many of his shots are individual and do not easily lend themselves to falling into traditional categories or portfolio groupings. He sees photography as a potent antidepressant and he cannot live without it. Mostly involved in fine art photography, in recent years he has developed a strong interest in professional photography , specializing in fashion and advertising photography. His work has been exhibited in Italy and abroad, in cities including Florence , Milan, London, New York, Paris, Saint Petersburg. He has most recently exhibited as a member of the "collettivo Synapsee" which has created and produced a series of exhibitions on show throughout Italy.
