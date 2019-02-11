Inhabitants

Inhabitants is a series of images of a project carried out in the “Parco Nazionale delle Foreste Casentinesi” in Tuscany, Italy.

“What is a park? Do its borders coincide with our perception of it? After a number of site inspections performed in the light of day, I chose to extend my vision of the Park, and, by consequence, its borders, to what is normally invisible to the human eye. in order to realize this concept, I utilized an archive of images produced by photo-traps of the local Guardia Forestale (Italian Forest Police). The result is an arresting nightview of the “Inhabitants” of the Park. A vibrant cross-section which, above all, reveals a sense of intrusive power, in a world where they would otherwise not be revealed, and a kind of voyeristic fascination towards nature itself. And in my attempt to shed light upon that which is dark, to expand our borders, I summed up the scientific discourse of man which confines nature to reserves, and, in this way, negates his very own.

A clear tribute to the great photographer George Shiras III, the first true wildlife photographer.

“I see. You know George Shiras three. He must be very interesting.” “He is. He’s about the most interesting man I know.” -Ernest Hemingway, from Homage to Switzerland