Surrealism

Have you seen außerirdischen Troll?

© Dieter Schamne
Have you seen außerirdischen Troll?
by Dieter Schamne
Germany

The home of the troll, but he is not there! SWE 2018

Introduction
Who is „außerirdischer Troll“? The „außerirdischer Troll“ is the alien. This is the small guy who makes troubles and sell aluminium hats to other trolls and some people. Someone try to find him. In the beginning was the idea, than the fiction story of fiction character. It’s allegory not exactly based at nordic mythology of trolls and fairy tales. The series of conceptual artwork of manipulated photographs, installations and video sequences. Different non-confessional formats and medias rounds creative vision of the author. From tiny like postage stamp photographs to very large formats without framing. Created over the time and space without connection, but with the signs of the transition. Try to find and understand the past, the present and the future. Try to find and understand yourself and you’ll see the end of the story. But the story have no end, it still open and ongoing. Enjoy the way, enjoy the visual avantgarde!

Sending a request. DNK 2018

Sending a request again. ESP 2018

Healthy products. PRT 2018

He is not in white house. PRT 2018

Snakes. Troll hates snakes. DEU 2019

White death. DEU 2018

Druid. DEU 2018

Bitch. PRT 2018

Reflections. PRT 2018

Reflections 2. DEU 2018

Das Ende. DEU 2019

Dieter Schamne (b. 1974) is german contemporary documentary photographer and visual artist. He is freelancer based now in Kiel, Northern Germany. He was graduated with diploma from university and do his work mostly in documentary and conceptual genre. His work has been published and exhibited internationally. The Artwork was sold to private collections too. Dieter Schamne is always looking for interesting subjects and great spontaneous moments.
