Workshop A True Author with Stefano De Luigi

Officine Fotografiche Milano

First Session: 28th/ 31st, March, 2019 • Second Session: 27th/30th, June, 2019 • Workshop Fee: 1500 € • Workshop Language: English • Applications deadline: March, 3rd : 28th/ 31st, March, 2019 •: 27th/30th, June, 2019 •: 1500 € • Workshop Language: English •: March, 3rd

How is the work to be structured and how should we proceed with selection and editing images? What is it that distinguishes a reporter from an author?

Along two sessions Tutor Program with Stefano De Luigi will answer of many of these questions linked to the production of a body of work, its interpretation and its use once the production of the project is finished.

A journey across the history of reportage. By means of a commentary on the images of the great interpreters of this field, we will analyse how the photographer poses himself in relation to this history and the authors that have most influenced his training. During the four days, students will see projections which retrace the history of photojournalism from its origins until today. Divided into decades, the projections will focus on the work of those auteurs who have revolutionized the language of photojournalism. Starting from the 1930s and focusing on categories (classics and outsiders), the teacher will illustrate how two apparently very different approaches evolved separately, only to cross paths underground and finally come together again at the beginning of the new millennium.

The fundamental characteristics of this program will be defined including the perception of a specific project in relation to “being a photographer”. The tutor will establish a real interdisciplinary connection between photography and history, cinema literature. With different tools as historical background given by the projection of “Classic and Outsiders” and discussions around some books and movies related to the photography, the tutor will try to enlarge the visions of the students. These discussions will take place the first session along with talks about how to angle your own story, edit your images and build a portfolio.

Second sessions will be dedicated to the editing of the different works of the students and expanding the concept of a body of work in different directions as multimedia, books, exhibition.

About Stefano De Luigi

Born in Cologne in 1964, Italian photographer Stefano De Luigi currently lives in Paris and started his career working for the Grand Louvre Museum as a photographer from from 1989 to 1996. He has published 4 books: “Pornoland” (Thames & Hudson-2004), “Blanco” (Trolley, 2010), “iDyssey” (Edition Bessard 2017) and “Babel” (Postcard, 2018). Among others, Stefano De Luigi has been awarded 4 times the World Press Photo, the Getty Grant for editorial photography and Days Japan international press prize. He works for several international publications such as New Yorker, Geo, Paris Match Stern. He has exhibited his work in solo exhibitions in New York, Boston, Paris, Geneva, Rome, London, Istanbul and Athens. Stefano De Luigi is a member of VII Agency since 2008.

To apply: http://viitutorprogram.officinefotografiche.org/how-to-apply/