Takana Juo

Merantau is certainly providing a lot of valuable experience in shaping the character and development on potential. Too long away from the place grow and develop will not be able to abolish the memory of the past is so entrenched. When playing around the House with all the jokes.

In the days leading to the most beautiful memories of past adulthood is suddenly back sorely missed, when he wanted to trace the back stepped forward turns out time does not hesitate to change many things.

This is a collection of recordings from the places that I spend every day in through childhood with all changes at this time. When it all just be a memory.