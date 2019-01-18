0
Stories

Takana Juo

Lintau, Indonesia – July 2018

Merantau is certainly providing a lot of valuable experience in shaping the character and development on potential. Too long away from the place grow and develop will not be able to abolish the memory of the past is so entrenched. When playing around the House with all the jokes.
In the days leading to the most beautiful memories of past adulthood is suddenly back sorely missed, when he wanted to trace the back stepped forward turns out time does not hesitate to change many things.

This is a collection of recordings from the places that I spend every day in through childhood with all changes at this time. When it all just be a memory.

Tomi Saputra, born in Lintau, West Sumatera Province in 1 January 1990, at his childhood very interested in literature, when attended senior high school he began to know photography in 2005 along with the vga camera on the symbian phone started to become popular. in 2010, while he studied visual communication design at "Universitas Komputer Indonesia" (UNIKOM) bandung, he got involved more serious in photography. In 2016, he achieved EyeEm award 2016, finalist for the category The Photojournalism, the chosen work at this event was showed in an exhibition in Berlin, Germany and became the part of year book of the EyeEm Award 2016 event.
