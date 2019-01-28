0
  • No products in the cart.
PRIVATE photographers & writers
Stories

Recurso Tango

Davide Palmisano - Manuela MarchettiArgentinatango161 viewsNo comment
posted on
© Davide Palmisano
161Views

Recurso Tango
photo essay by Davide Pamisano & Manuela Marchetti
Argentina

“Club Gricel”, detail – Buenos Aires, Argentina – November 2018.

“In Argentina we are used to improvisation, a virtue in tango. And the tango remains one engine of our economy: people from all over the world arrive in Buenos Aires. And this gives work to the induced that revolves around you.” (Roberto Herrera)

In the last thirty years the Argentine tango has established itself in the world, exported as one true consumer good. The tango, one of the great myths of the ‘900, born in Buenos Aires from a process of hybridization and mixing of cultures, over time has followed and immediately the great political and social changes of Argentina.
Collective symbol of a people that has become intangible cultural heritage of humanity, the tango that has always told us the history of Argentina, today lives under the track in the folds of a metropolis in difficulty, forced to reinvent it as a tourist resource.
Millions of tourists travel nowadays to the Rio de la Plata who are eager to try the authentic milonguera culture and its codes, and so is born a tango industry that produces clothes, shoes, lessons, records, tango shows, even thematic tours with all-inclusive packages inclusive, for a business of over 20,000 million dollars a year.
“Recurso Tango” is born from the passion for a dance that embodies improvisation and the change, from the passion of the protagonists of this story and from love for a city that seduces you at first glance.

Rodrigo Gaston, profesor di tango presso l’Academia Nacional del Tango – portrait – Buenos Aires, Argentina – November 2018.

Bailarines in “la Boca” – Buenos Aires, Argentina – November 2018.

“Cafè de los Angelitos”, Av. Rivadavia 2100 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – November 2018.

Facundo Làzzari, director y 1° bandoneòn de l’orquesta tipica “La Juan D’Arienzo”, Salon Canning – portrait – Buenos Aires, Argentina – November 2018.

Bruno Giutini aka “Violinista Agridulce” de “El Cachivache quinteto”, in concert a “la Catedral” – Buenos Aires, Argentina – November 2018.

Hector, dueño della milonga “Cachirulo”, ingresso del Salon Canning – portrait – Buenos Aires, Argentina – November 2018.

“Museo Casa Carlos Gardel” – Buenos Aires, Argentina – November 2018.

Milonga “La Discepolo”, bailan Gaston Torelli y Carolina Giannini – Buenos Aires, Argentina – November 2018.

Querandì Tango e Unique Palacio San Telmo hotel, Moreno y Perù, San Telmo – Buenos Aires, Argentina – November 2018.

Roxana Vincelli, stilista e titolare di Roxana Vincelli-Ropa para Bailar, tango fashion, portrait in tienda Recoleta – Buenos Aires, Argentina – November 2018.

Shop El Rey de los Pantalones, Av. Pueyrredòn 367 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – November 2018.

Tags:Argentinatango
Davide Palmisano - Manuela Marchetti
the authorDavide Palmisano - Manuela Marchetti
• Nato a Catania nel 1973, Davide Palmisano (http://dpalmisano.jimdo.com/) vive e lavora a Trento dal 1997. Da sempre amante del viaggio inteso come esperienza di profondità, fotografa per rispondere a un bisogno intimo e personale di esprimersi. In fotografia si misura soprattutto con il reportage, ma guarda anche alla ricerca artistica come a una diversa strada che porta a rompere le regole di conformità, osare, seguire un proprio percorso mentale e interiore.
• Nata a Roma, ma vive e lavora a Trento da quasi una vita, Manuela Marchetti (http://manuelamarchetti.jimdo.com/) fotografa per passione, coltiva questo interesse per rispondere ad un bisogno espressivo personale di raccontare attraverso le immagini. La fotografia è per lei un modo per penetrare nella relazione fra persone e ambiente indagando l’uomo nella realtà sociale che in prima persona agisce e, al tempo stesso subisce, in un continuum evolutivo.
All posts byDavide Palmisano - Manuela Marchetti

Leave a Reply

You Might Also Like

load more

Recommended For You