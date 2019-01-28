Recurso Tango

photo essay by Davide Pamisano & Manuela Marchetti

“In Argentina we are used to improvisation, a virtue in tango. And the tango remains one engine of our economy: people from all over the world arrive in Buenos Aires. And this gives work to the induced that revolves around you.” (Roberto Herrera)

In the last thirty years the Argentine tango has established itself in the world, exported as one true consumer good. The tango, one of the great myths of the ‘900, born in Buenos Aires from a process of hybridization and mixing of cultures, over time has followed and immediately the great political and social changes of Argentina.

Collective symbol of a people that has become intangible cultural heritage of humanity, the tango that has always told us the history of Argentina, today lives under the track in the folds of a metropolis in difficulty, forced to reinvent it as a tourist resource.

Millions of tourists travel nowadays to the Rio de la Plata who are eager to try the authentic milonguera culture and its codes, and so is born a tango industry that produces clothes, shoes, lessons, records, tango shows, even thematic tours with all-inclusive packages inclusive, for a business of over 20,000 million dollars a year.

“Recurso Tango” is born from the passion for a dance that embodies improvisation and the change, from the passion of the protagonists of this story and from love for a city that seduces you at first glance.