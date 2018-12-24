Vago nel folto di tempi in delirio

Bergson’s philosophy teaches us the dualism between ‘time’ and ‘duration’: the time of science and the interior one; he shows us the ‘homo faber’ and the instinctive component of the human being. It speaks about the common matrix from which the living come from, thanks to the ‘vital impulse’. So, who are human beings, what is time? The questions that ‘creative evolution’ could cause in the early twentieth century man, together with the loss of those points of reference to which humanity has always tried to cling (the certainty of time, anthropocentrism) can be perpetuated still today: fake news, nationalist centralizing pressures, loss of certainties.

The duality of which Bergson speaks to us becomes a metaphor for human disorientation. How do you get out of this contention? The work ends with a possible solution, inherent not only in the philosophy of Bergson but in many others that speak of dualism. Exit the contrast; flow continuously, as Eliot suggests, also inspired by the philosopher; not without references to esotericism that seems to contain ancient wisdom that endures and continues, even if transformed, to offer us anchors of salvation. With the use of overlapping images, sometimes ambiguous, the union of design and photography and the use of small staging, the photographic medium becomes the favorite to show a dichotomous story and its escape route. (Here is presented a selection of the most extensive work consisting of photos and videos.)