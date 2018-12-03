Rivers of the island city

It took only few years to turn a naturally flowing river into a drain. Mumbai (Bombay), is the financial capital. Increased industrialisation and urbanisation changed the riverscape of the city. Mumbai originally was built around seven islands; a fine bay surrounding the city, 300 years ago. Over due course of time the bay area was reclaimed to meet the growing needs of the city. The radiant plan attracted many developers and consequently the islands grown into suburbs and developed very rapidly.

Slums have been a constant feature of urban landscape. Slum dwellers are encouraged to sell their lands to the builders to construct high rise buildings. The encroachment of the high rise buildings along the river has weakened the endoskeleton of the city. Global capitalism plays a role in the spatial transformation of the city while its consequences on the socio economic status of the minorities are very severe. Slums are not coming up naturally rather than produced in certain locations and spaces in the city by the policies and political actions.The haphazard development, reclamation, concretising of the flood plain, reinforcing concrete walls and the insufficient waste disposable system along the stretch of the river adds to the river deterioration and degradation of the ecosystem.

Mumbai has 4 rivers – Mithi, Oshiwara, Poisar and Dahisar (are) together 40.7km long.

Almost invisible to the city’s population.

Rivers of the island city aims to question the layered social, political and biophysical challenges the city faces as a whole.