Workshop One year web based workshop

from April 2019 to March 2020 – 3 meetings in Montreuil (Paris) April, November and March. Between meetings, Skype session every months.

Venue 31 rue du Capitaine Dreyfus, Montreuil 93100 – France

One year web based workshop led by JH Engstrom and Margot Wallard.

The Atelier Smedsby photo workshop is a one-year distance learning class incorporating three individual/group meetings in Paris. In between meetings in Paris, the participants will report monthly on the progress of their works via Skype.

During these monthly reports, they will be able to ask questions, demonstrate the evolution of their work, receive evaluation and feedback and thus move forward in the accomplishment of their personal projects.

These monthly reports are the base of the Workshop and we expect them to be well prepared by the participants. Of course the participants will have the possibility to communicate with Atelier Smedsby also between these monthly reports as well.

Atelier Smedsby work with an educational platform as a base for the participant’s work and development. The platform is a fantastic tool that we use for the individual Skype meetings every month. Here the participants can also communicate and exchange information with each other. We also have a Facebook page where we make suggestions about exhibitions, books and films etc…