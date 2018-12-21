0
Le bel âge

Le bel âge
by Varvara Shinkarenko
Belgium

Stockholm, Sweden – August 2018

This is just a part of my ongoing photography project “ Le bel âge ”.

What is aging for you? Are you afraid of getting old? Wrinkles? Blue, grey hair?

I was photographing people in different countries with different backgrounds. I’m trying to show all that beauty curved in wrinkles, in grey natural hair colour. When you accept yourself with all your perfect imperfection, when your beauty never fades away, it just goes through different stages, it transforms into something new, not old.

C’est la vie. C’est le plus bel âge de la vie.

 

Wexford, Ireland – August 2018

Cork, Ireland – August 2018

 

Brussels, Belgium – October 2018

 

Brussels, Belgium – October 2018

Brussels, Belgium – October 2018

Brussels, Belgium – November 2018

Cork, Ireland – August 2016

Brussels, Belgium – April 2016

Brussels, Belgium – April 2016

 

Varvara Shinkarenko
(1983), I’m a self-taught photographer, originally coming from Russia. I’m not a great talker, so trying to explain and express the way I see the world around me through the lens. I really love what I’m doing. It’s a great antidepressant. It keeps my head clear and fills it with something really good…
