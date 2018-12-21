Le bel âge

This is just a part of my ongoing photography project “ Le bel âge ”.

What is aging for you? Are you afraid of getting old? Wrinkles? Blue, grey hair?

I was photographing people in different countries with different backgrounds. I’m trying to show all that beauty curved in wrinkles, in grey natural hair colour. When you accept yourself with all your perfect imperfection, when your beauty never fades away, it just goes through different stages, it transforms into something new, not old.

C’est la vie. C’est le plus bel âge de la vie.