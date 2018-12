Al-Batin The Hidden

the author Valeria Gradizzi

Valeria Gradizzi is a photographer from Verona. His passion has always been the photographic report characterized by strong social themes. Winner of numerous awards, she is currently working on a photographic project about Middle Eastern Sufi women. Awards: 2014 Semifinalist photoluxfestival Leica Awards - 2015 Honorable mention PX3 Prix and the Photographie Paris - 2016 Short List at the international popcap competition 16 - 2016 First Prize at the Festival pierrevert-nuitsphotographiques - France - 2018 Honorable mention at the 12th Julia Margaret Cameron Award Exibithion: 2015 No Limits to Fly Gallery "Looking for Mr. Evans from New York to Havana" - 2015 Photolux - Real Collegio - Lucca - 2016 festival pierrevert-nuitsphotographiques - France - 2016 Darkroom Project 6 - Muro Leccese - 2016 First Vision - Belvedere Gallery - Milan - Tevere Art Gallery - Rome - 2018 Magazzini Fotografici - Who knows what's going on in the ladies parlour! - Napoli - 2019 Foto gala awards - Barcelona.