Silent Moscow

© Hermes Pichon
Silent Moscow
by Hermes Pichon
Russia

Moscow – Winter 2018

“This is a really personal work, I could hide it behind a random night/street photography project but it has nothing to do with that and in the same way those pictures aren’t about Moscow. Those are a psychological self-portrait, they just reflect my state of mind at that time.

Night photography was a pretext to get drown in the darkest places of the city, the same way and for the same reasons one can drown into alcohol. Disappointed by life and submerge in pain, in this paradoxical and double process of self-destruction and search for relief.”

Moscow – Winter 2018

“Nights after nights walking empty streets, visiting parking lots, construction sites and warehouses. Taking random metro for random destination, being cold for hours, almost lost half of the time, until I get really lost sometimes. Of tow streets choosing the darkest, just forced counter-intuitive choices, one after another. That was the process. The city was the blank page I could write my pain on, and photography, the silent way to let it out.”


Moscow – Winter 2018

Moscow – Winter 2018


Moscow, Winter 2017 – 2018

Moscow, Winter 2017 – 2018


Moscow, Winter 2017 – 2018

Moscow, Winter 2017 – 2018


Moscow, Winter 2017 – 2018

Moscow, Winter 2017 – 2018

Hermes Pichon
I am, among many things, a documentary and street photographer. My practice of photography basically involves luck, hope, and contrast. I'm looking for the same things as everybody does; a sense of purpose, new experiences, love, a place to stay. And also for some others that might be less common; the Russian Soul, a perfect blue sky, the hardest way to do certain things, a pair of grey eyes... I just bring the camera with me during the search, the 24mm could get something I've missed.
