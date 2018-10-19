PRIVATE – photographers and writers
Vision of collapsing memories

© Federico Aimar
Vision of collapsing memories
by Federico Aimar
Italy

Visions of collapsing memories is an exploration of the mountain and its time. I felt it necessary to document not the causes of the depopulation of the mountain but its less obvious consequences in the short term.

House on the slope of the mountain called “Verzel” in the Valle Sacra, Italy, 7/06/2017 at 4:50 am

House on the slope of the mountain called “Verzel” in the “Sacred Valley”, image from 1909 on glass negative

Starting from the houses that collapse as metaphors of memories that slowly fade over time, I began to photograph the ruins scattered in the mountain landscape. At the same time as me wandering in the mountains, in an old uninhabited house like the ones I was photographing, negatives on glass sheets dating back to the early 1900s were found, almost as if destiny wanted to bring together the modern and the ancient: and so, within my research, a brief dialogue was born with an unknown ancient photographer, in which some photographs were reflected exactly: close in space, far in time.

Claudio in the clouds, Valle Sacra, 13/07/2014 at 10:28 am

This place is called “cold fountain”, Valle Sacra, 16/06/2018 at 6:01 am

A sense of romantic nostalgia, of freedom, the precious silence and the whispering voices of those times, where we were different men, accompanied me throughout this journey. And they will remain with me forever.

Who knows if one day we will return to the clouds, and the illuminated windows will form a new sky on the slopes of the mountains

This place is called “cold fountain”, Valle Sacra, image from 1911 on glass negative

Germano, he know a lot of stories about the mountains, Valle Sacra, 2/06/2018

An unknown couple, the location is still unknow, Valle Sacra. Image from 1911 on glass negative

Along the path towards “Quinzeina” another mountain in the Valle Sacra, 8/09/2018 at 18:21 pm

Group of unknow people, Valle Sacra. Image from 1923

The plain of narcissi, Valle Sacra, 09/05/2018 at 5:10 am

An old house in the woods of Valle Sacra, 2/06/2018

Federico Aimar
Federico Aimar
My name is Federico Aimar (b. 1989), I have always been interested in landscape photography as a tool for the deepest understanding of the world and man. I like to call myself an explorer of the surroundings and immerse myself in the common landscapes where perhaps the most spectacular element is the placidity of light, photographing those daily details that make our life what it is. Photography is an escape to another world that is in this world.
