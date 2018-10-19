Vision of collapsing memories

Visions of collapsing memories is an exploration of the mountain and its time. I felt it necessary to document not the causes of the depopulation of the mountain but its less obvious consequences in the short term.

Starting from the houses that collapse as metaphors of memories that slowly fade over time, I began to photograph the ruins scattered in the mountain landscape. At the same time as me wandering in the mountains, in an old uninhabited house like the ones I was photographing, negatives on glass sheets dating back to the early 1900s were found, almost as if destiny wanted to bring together the modern and the ancient: and so, within my research, a brief dialogue was born with an unknown ancient photographer, in which some photographs were reflected exactly: close in space, far in time.

A sense of romantic nostalgia, of freedom, the precious silence and the whispering voices of those times, where we were different men, accompanied me throughout this journey. And they will remain with me forever.

Who knows if one day we will return to the clouds, and the illuminated windows will form a new sky on the slopes of the mountains