Saviour

Frank Trimbos
Afrikaner
religion
South Africa
© Frank Trimbos
Saviour
by Frank Trimbos
South Africa

Vanderbijlpark – Several police officers, which is one of the most dangerous jobs in South Africa, receives a healing and protection through prayer from his pastor and fellow church members in the the community hall in Vanderbijlpark, South of Johannesburg Religion in South Africa is seen as a base of strength and power for those that need it.


On the South African outstretched rural farmlands where these small religious gatherings are a common event. It is a way where remote farmers can escape from their isolated farm homes to meet others and pray together, drink together and braai together. Currently being a farmer is seen as the most dangerous profession in South Africa, and the prayers and the church visits help the farmers to re-establish a feeling of safety, support and protection.
Most of these ceremonies are taking place on open veld (field), on a farmer’s plot and in little churches at the end of a gravel road.

Rustenburg – The Bible is the authoritative Word of God for the church members. They personalize it by writing and taking notes in it, They cherish it, so in the end it will be an unique item only for themselves.

Viljoensdrif – A farmer is expressing his faith during a ManneKamp church service in Viljoensdrift, South Africa. Mannekampen are religious multi-day gatherings mostly held in rural South Africa where Afrikaner men come to express their feelings to god. Religion on of the most important factor in the South African Boere/farmers Calvinist lifestyle. On the South African outstretched rural farmlands where these small religious gatherings are a common event. It is a way where remote farmers can escape from their isolated farm homes to meet others and pray together, drink together and braai together. Most of these ceremonies are taking place on open veld (field), on a farmer’s plot and in little churches at the end of a gravel road.(Frank Trimbos/ REDUX)

Johannesburg – A local singer is performing during a small Christian festival in Kempton Park, near Johannesburg.

Vereeniging – A man is openly praying during a church fun day outside Vereeniging, South Africa.

Rustenburg – Religion on of the most important factor in the South African Boere/farmers Calvinist lifestyle. On the South African outstretched rural farmlands where these small religious gatherings are a common event. It is a way where remote farmers can escape from their isolated farm homes to meet others and pray together, drink together and braai together. Most of these ceremonies are taking place on open veld (field), on a farmer’s plot and in little churches at the end of a gravel road.

Viljoensdrif – A group prayer during ManneKamp in Viljoensdrif, South of Johannesburg. Mannekampen are religious multi day gatherings where only Afrikaner men come to express their feelings to god. They live, pray and braai together. For generations these gatherings are been held all over the South African rural area.

Barrage – A farming family is grieving at the end of a church service from a NederDuits church located in the north of the province free state. Churches also serves as a meeting place for surrounding farms in the South African countryside.

Carletonville – The Afrikaner Boeren (farmers) Community Meeting in Carletonville takes place on a monthly basis. Before the items on the agenda are discussed, the Boeren break out in Christian songs and prayers. It is a ritual they have established, as the Afrikaner Boeren community is very religious and seeks its protection and fortune in its faith. Christian songs and prayers are an important part of the meeting and are seen as a base of strength and protection for those that need it.

Viljoensdrif – A group prayer during ManneKamp in Viljoensdrif, South of Johannesburg. Mannekampen are religious multi day gatherings where only Afrikaner men come to express their feelings to god. They live, pray together. For generations these gatherings are been held all over the South African rural area.

South Africa – A guitar player is showing his battered fingers. Because of his work as a farmer, his guitar playing hobby has become more difficult to obtain.

Delmas – Danie Botha is one of the speakers at a mighty family conference in Delmas. The Mighty Family Conference (M.F.C) in Delmas, Mpumalanga is a annual local gathering for Christian families, mostly from rural areas. The small conference include preaching from several pastors from in and around the nearby area.

Frank Trimbos
the authorFrank Trimbos
Frank Trimbos (1978, Waalwijk, The Netherlands) is a documentary & portrait photographer in South Africa. After completing the school of Photography in Amsterdam specialized in Documentary photography. Frank began to explore the lines of storytelling, documentary and portrait photography to engage with issues of cultural, social and historical significance...and making friends along the way.
