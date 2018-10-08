Saviour



On the South African outstretched rural farmlands where these small religious gatherings are a common event. It is a way where remote farmers can escape from their isolated farm homes to meet others and pray together, drink together and braai together. Currently being a farmer is seen as the most dangerous profession in South Africa, and the prayers and the church visits help the farmers to re-establish a feeling of safety, support and protection.

Most of these ceremonies are taking place on open veld (field), on a farmer’s plot and in little churches at the end of a gravel road.