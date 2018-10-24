International Photography Awards 13th Arte Laguna Prize – Open call for photographers

ENTRIES OPEN UNTIL 27.11.2018

Location Arsenale di Venezia, Tese alle Nappe 30122, Italy ENTRIES OPEN UNTIL 27.11.2018Location, Tese alle Nappe 30122, Italy Map It

The Arte Laguna Prize is currently accepting entries from photographers and artists from all over the world through November 27, 2018.

Arte Laguna Prize is an international art contest that has been promoting contemporary art for thirteen years, collecting thousands of applications from artists from all over the world, selected by a jury of excellence for the great exhibition in March in the evocative spaces of the Arsenale of Venice. In addition, the participants have the chance to win several awards in collaboration with companies, foundations, galleries, including cash prizes.

13th Arte Laguna Prize: open call for photographers!

Cash prize: 7.000 € plus 24 other special prizes.

Final 3-weeks exhibition at the Arsenale of Venice.

10 Contest categories: painting, sculpture and installation, photographic art, video art and short films, performance, virtual art, digital graphics, land art, urban art, design.

The theme is free and there are no age or nationality restrictions.

ENTRIES OPEN UNTIL 27.11.2018

The selected finalists photographs will be exhibited in March 2019 in the prestigious venue of the Venice Arsenale.

Among the finalists the best photo will be awarded with a cash prize of € 7,000, the work will remain the property of the artist.

All the photographers entering the competition are also eligible for the following prizes in collaboration with international partners:

4 Artist in Gallery Prizes

Realization of 4 personal exhibitions in international Art Galleries including: set-up, grant of € 500 and a dedicated digital catalogue.

9 Artist in Residence Prizes

Art Residency programs in Italy and abroad in order to provide a space and time to experience a new culture, create new works and participate in new activities in a multicultural environment.

4 Business for Art Prizes

Collaborations with companies meant to connect creativity with the production sector.

2 Art Platforms & Supporters Prizes

Collaborations with foundations and institutions whose main mission is to promote art and support artists and their careers.

4 Festivals & Exhibitions

International collaborations with festivals and organizations to create a network where artists, visibility, and new projects meet.

1 Sustainability and Art Prize

Presentation of projects which enhance plastic and plastic packagings as part of the RRR (Reuse Recycle Reduce) strategies.

WHO’S SELECTING

The selection of the artworks will be made by an international jury composed of high level experts:

CURATOR AND HEAD OF JURY

Igor Zanti (Italy, Curator and Art Critic)

JURY

Maxa Zoller (Germany, Artistic Director of the International Film Festival Dortmund | Cologne)

Eva González-Sancho (Spain, Co-curator of the first Oslo Biennale)

Vasili Tsereteli (Russia, Director of Moscow Museum of Modern Art)

Flavio Arensi (Italy, Director of the Museums of Legnano, Milano)

Alessandra Tiddia (Italy, Chief curator at l Mart Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art of Trento e Rovereto)

Richard Noyce (United Kingdom, Writer, Scholar and Art Critic)

Simone Pallotta (Italy, Curator of Public and Urban Art)

Enrico Stefanelli (Italy, Artistic Director of Photolux Festival, Lucca)

Filippo Andreatta (Italy, Theatre Maker and Co-curator Centrale Fies)

Alfonso Femia (Italy, Architect)

Danilo Premoli (Italy, Architect and Designer)

Mattias Givell (Svezia, Co-Director of Wanås Konst, Vännäs)

INFO Arte Laguna Prize

tel. +39 041 5937242

info@artelagunaprize.com

www.artelagunaprize.com