She Looks into Me

“She looks into me” consists of a series of intimate images that hold a deep reverence for a time when the mystery of life and the mystery of death were closely related.

Conceived in a manner close to theater the book is divided in 3 chapters that explore the idea of human representation and how looking at an image in an active way can evoke more than what is actually depicted in front of you.

To look at something is undeniably very different from looking into something and this is the genesis of this new work that borrows the title from a poem by Surrealist poet Paul Éluard.

From a necessity of simplification of form/content the author takes the reader in a stream of consciousness relation between each picture choreographed to address a sphere of the immaterial and through subtle and evocative nuances talk about symbolic aspects of the human psyche and how we all relate at some point in our lives.









