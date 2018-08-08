Time, by Gianluca John Attanasio
Time… I would like to have more time
To repair the branches I have broken.
To make those eyes that now cry… To make them bright, with joy…
Time… I need more time
To reattach those pages I had cut down
To recolor the photos that I let fade away
Time… Now you are my enemy
When yesterday, just yesterday, I mocked you, because you were flowing so slow.
Time, you know… I have no more time…
Now you’re leaving me in the uncertainty of what remains to me…
Crumbs of time. Perhaps, microscopic grains…
I would like to have more time, but my time has almost expired.
Maybe, I just have the time to end this sentence
So, I take this opportunity to tell you that you won.
I played with your time, believing it would be infinite.
But, in this material time, you are finished, too.
Countdown. Where? When? How?
Time to apologize, and I’ll be, already, disappeared…
I am glad I spent time reading your poem “Time.” It stirred my emotions and propelled me to not waste it today.