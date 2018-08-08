Time, by Gianluca John Attanasio

Time… I would like to have more time

To repair the branches I have broken.

To make those eyes that now cry… To make them bright, with joy…

Time… I need more time

To reattach those pages I had cut down

To recolor the photos that I let fade away

Time… Now you are my enemy

When yesterday, just yesterday, I mocked you, because you were flowing so slow.

Time, you know… I have no more time…

Now you’re leaving me in the uncertainty of what remains to me…

Crumbs of time. Perhaps, microscopic grains…

I would like to have more time, but my time has almost expired.

Maybe, I just have the time to end this sentence

So, I take this opportunity to tell you that you won.

I played with your time, believing it would be infinite.

But, in this material time, you are finished, too.

Countdown. Where? When? How?

Time to apologize, and I’ll be, already, disappeared…

Submit short stories / poems