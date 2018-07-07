Photo Exhibition We need no education

from 13th June 2018 to 15th July 2018, opening: from 9h to 23h • Free entry Les Rotondes – Place des Rotondes, Luxembourg L-2448 – Luxembourg

We need no education

A portrait of the youth of the Arab world

The forecourt of Rotondes, a multidisciplinary center in Luxembourg City, hosts a photo exhibition unveiling part of the culture of ultras football fans with their norms, codes, rituals, slogans and instruments. A closed and secret world opened its doors for Sébastien Louis (researcher) and Giovanni Ambrosio (photographer), specialists of this youth movement. From Sakhnin (Israel) to Casablanca (Morocco), from Algiers (Algeria) to Al-Khalil (Palestine) via Tetouan (Morocco), the Ultras show how of the youth of the Arab world wills to emerge as major social actor

An exhibition as part of From Russia with Love – The 2018 World Cup at Les Rotondes

Commissioned by les Rotondes

We have 5 cities, each with 12 pictures. Casablanca, Algiers, Al-khalil, Sakhnin, Tétouan. For Casablanca we show how the city is shared by Winners (Wydad) and by groups supporting the Raja : Green Boys, Ultras Eagles, Derb Sultan. The documentary pictures are mixed with some staged pictures. For Tétouan we have 9 portraits : six members of Los Matadores, 3 portraits from members of Siempre Paloma, 2 scenes in the stadium, and one staged scene with a banner from Siempre Paloma. In Algiers we tell about one specific group : Ultras Verde Leone in their life before, during and after the matches. In Al-khalil we are with Ultras Khalele during a match in Bethlehem and straight after at the group meeting point in the center of Al-khalil. Eventually, in Sakhnin we spend some days with Ultras Sakhnin starting from a match day.