Event Ruben Terlou – Straight through China

from 16/07/2018 to 21/09/2018, opening: Wednesday till Sunday: 12 – 18 pm

Location Noorderlicht | House of Photography

From July 21st – September 16th 2018, Noorderlicht | House of Photography in Groningen (NL) presents ‘Straight Through China’ by Ruben Terlou. In recent years, he has gained much praise with the television-documentary series ‘Through the Heart Of China’, in which he shows personal stories from today’s China close-up. Terlou has an idiosyncratic view of documentary (photo)journalism. He participates, yet remains the photographer.

Terlou’s strength lies in his eye for everyday situations, which move, surprise and offer you a new view of a country in transition. With his photographs, he breaks through the clichéd image of China. He approaches the Chinese in a personal manner and is curious about what they think, feel and experience.

Terlou previously exhibited in Noorderlicht | House of Photography in 2016 with his ‘Encounters along the Yangtze’, a penetrating visual account of his travels. In ‘Straight Through China’ he portrays contemporary China once more, showing how the Chinese arm themselves against the loss that modernization entails, and how they deal with new opportunities.

Ruben Terlou (1985), active as a photographer in China and Afghanistan, was awarded the Prize for Innovative Photojournalism, part of the Zilveren Camera 2016.