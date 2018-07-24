PRIVATE – photographers and writers
Photo exhibition

Easton Nights – photography series by Peter Ydeen in Philadelphia

© Peter Ydeen
from 08/20/2018  to 09/25/2018, opening: Wednesday till Sunday: 12 – 18 pm
Location Saint Joseph’s University Galleries
Easton Nights in Philadelphia, © Peter Ydeen

Easton Nights is a story of an American city which begins with the world often seen as mundane, only to reveal cascading layers of mystical stages infused with a timeless romance. Backyards, car lots, trucks, houses, signs and faceless Toyotas work together forming surreal environments one might expect in a Guillermo del Toro film or possibly the animated energy found in a Burchfield landscape.  With its unique color wheel and ambient lights, the night isolates and then amplifies our curious environment giving homage to what we often ignore

This story centers on Easton, but encompasses the entire Lehigh Valley of Pennsylvania as well as the sister town of Phillipsburg, New Jersey.  With a population of almost one million, the area has no real downtown, or urban center.  Instead it is a grouping of many small towns, many Main Streets, and many nationalities.  This together with a history dating back to the Revolution creates a microcosm both unique and typical; a fascinating cross-section of Americana.

Peter Ydeen
Peter Ydeen ((1957) studied painting and sculpture at Virginia Tech, under Ray Kass, (BA), Brooklyn College under Alan D'Arcangelo and Robert Henry, (MFA Fellowship) and at Skowhegan School of Painting and Sculpture with visiting artists, Francesco Clemente, Judy Pfaff, William Wegman, Mark Di Suvero and others. After studies, Peter made his way in a variety of jobs, including set construction, lighting, illustrations, architectural modeling working in architecture, stage, advertising and film. Later, after marrying his wife Mei li, they opened a gallery in New York City selling African, Chinese and Tibetan sculpture. Over the last several years Peter has concentrated on photography where he is able to use the many years spent learning to see.
