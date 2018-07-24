Photo exhibition Easton Nights – photography series by Peter Ydeen in Philadelphia

from 08/20/2018 to 09/25/2018, opening: Wednesday till Sunday: 12 – 18 pm

Location from 08/20/2018 to 09/25/2018, opening: Wednesday till Sunday: 12 – 18 pmLocation Saint Joseph’s University Galleries

Easton Nights is a story of an American city which begins with the world often seen as mundane, only to reveal cascading layers of mystical stages infused with a timeless romance. Backyards, car lots, trucks, houses, signs and faceless Toyotas work together forming surreal environments one might expect in a Guillermo del Toro film or possibly the animated energy found in a Burchfield landscape. With its unique color wheel and ambient lights, the night isolates and then amplifies our curious environment giving homage to what we often ignore

This story centers on Easton, but encompasses the entire Lehigh Valley of Pennsylvania as well as the sister town of Phillipsburg, New Jersey. With a population of almost one million, the area has no real downtown, or urban center. Instead it is a grouping of many small towns, many Main Streets, and many nationalities. This together with a history dating back to the Revolution creates a microcosm both unique and typical; a fascinating cross-section of Americana.