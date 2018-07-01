1.99 | PRIVATE 44 | Jon Lowenstein | Shadow Lives

Shadow Lives

During the past decade, millions of Mexican and Central American migrants have left their homes and families and faced death on the journey to the United States. They live under the specter of criminality once they arrive in America.

Despite numerous obstacles, these resilient immigrants are transforming American culture and posing fundamental questions of justice, citizenship, and labor to the country and its status-quo.

Jon Lowenstein > USA, 1970. Over the last 10 years, Jon has specialized in long-term, in-depth documentary photographic projects, which question the status quo. In 2000 he started his ongoing project about Mexican Immigration to the United States. Jon has been documenting the South Side community in Chicago for the past eight years, as well as recent work from Central America and South Africa. He resides in Chicago.

