the author ConorOBrienArt

I work with a range of media such as painting, drawing and photography. I aim for my work to be layered, both visually and conceptually, providing the potential to portray numerous narratives to the viewer, varying widely depending on their perspective, past experiences and background in life, and for the subject matter to be viewed in a wider context beyond the frame of the image. My influences range from the theatrical depictions of the physical and emotional human state in Caravaggio’s paintings and the surreal dreamlike settings conjured up by Salvador Dali, to contemporary photographers such as Gregory Crewdson, known for his elaborately stage scenes of suburban American. Aesthetically, my art is also heavily influenced by cinema, in particular movies like Blade Runner, directors like Nolan and Tarantino, and cinematographers such as Lubezki, Richardson, and Pfister. Though, my greatest inspiration is everything I see, feel and experience throughout my life.