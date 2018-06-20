Life in a quarry





This is a daily life documentation on village people in a stone quarry in Ayodhya hills at Purulia. They survive their life with such a low income with fewer scopes of earning sources. Almost five years back, when Ajodhya upper damp was being constructed, if Japanese engineers didn’t leave those unused stones in the valley, the scenario could have been different. Tourists may find a beautiful place to visit in Ajodhya but it couldn’t change the livelihood of some people. Maybe they have to be depended on their husbands, doing household works or doing something else which didn’t make them a self-earned member of her family, if those stones were not left, for another new turn.