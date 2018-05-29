Photo Exhibition Skin Deep, by Andreas Fux, Pedro Slim, Karlheinz Weinberger

from 06/07/2018 to 07/14/2018, opening: Tuesday to Saturday, from 14h to 18h



Warning : mature content, this exhibition is not suitable for children. from 06/07/2018 to 07/14/2018, opening: Tuesday to Saturday, from 14h to 18h Galerie Esther Woerdehoff – 36 rue Falguière, Paris, 75015, France: mature content, this exhibition is not suitable for children.

Photographic exhibition: Andreas Fux, Pedro Slim, Karlheinz Weinberger

« This skin, that holds the poetry to contain us, is not a blank page. Grain, color, thickness, reactivity, hairiness, scars, marks, it reflects the body and expresses the power of biology and time. Tattoos, piercings, scarifications, it expresses the energy mobilized to respond to this influence. The individual only exists because he or she is in relation. The skin is the envelope that both contains him or her and also allows him or her to come into contact with the outside world. It is the body’s media to interact with the environment. (…) Tattooed or not, the subjects of Andreas Fux, Pedro Slim and Karlheinz Weinberger let the photographers see their cursor, balancing between vulnerability and strength, the unconscious and the claimed, the control and letting go. » text by Carine Dolek

Opening reception : Thursday, June 7th, from 6pm to 9pm