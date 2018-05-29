0
Skin Deep

© Karlheinz Weinberger
Photo ExhibitionSkin Deep, by Andreas Fux, Pedro Slim, Karlheinz Weinberger
from 06/07/2018  to 07/14/2018, opening: Tuesday to Saturday, from 14h to 18h
Galerie Esther Woerdehoff  – 36 rue Falguière, Paris, 75015, France
Warning : mature content, this exhibition is not suitable for children.
Karlheinz Weinberger
© Karlheinz Weinberger

Photographic exhibition: Andreas Fux, Pedro Slim, Karlheinz Weinberger

« This skin, that holds the poetry to contain us, is not a blank page. Grain, color, thickness, reactivity, hairiness, scars, marks, it reflects the body and expresses the power of biology and time. Tattoos, piercings, scarifications, it expresses the energy mobilized to respond to this influence. The individual only exists because he or she is in relation. The skin is the envelope that both contains him or her and also allows him or her to come into contact with the outside world. It is the body’s media to interact with the environment. (…) Tattooed or not, the subjects of Andreas Fux, Pedro Slim and Karlheinz Weinberger let the photographers see their cursor, balancing between vulnerability and strength, the unconscious and the claimed, the control and letting go. » text by Carine Dolek

Opening reception : Thursday, June 7th, from 6pm to 9pm

Andreas Fux
© Andreas Fux
Pedro Slim
© Pedro Slim

