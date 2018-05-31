Life at Bazarhathnoor

Adilabad is a tribal dominated district in the Telangana state in India. There are 509 habitats in Adilabad. Residents of the habitats, especially expectant mothers, patients and school students, are facing many problems in reaching nearby towns and mandal headquarters.

People are scared to travel through rough and uneven terrains to reach nearby towns. There are no pathways either in many villages. Despite repeated appeals to the state government, the hardships of the villagers continue. There are 478 habitats in 18 mandals of Adilabad district which do not have proper roads. Surprisingly, there are no pathways in 84 habitats in the Adilabad. people are facing problems to travel to far off places on record of no proper roads. Dedra is one of those habitats where I started to document the life of those villagers and visited a total eight villages named Mankhapur, Gosai Umada G, Thukka pally, Jallu guda, Rampur, Chitha karra and Gokonda. The result was quite surprising.

Dedra is in Bazarhathnoor mandal is just 20 km away from the mandal headquarters. According to a resident of the village, people have to take a bullock cart to reach nearby hospital for any kind of urgency because there is no motorized vehicle. The road conditions are very poor.

In Mankhapur, Gosai Umada G & Dedra, school students are facing huge problems to reach their schools as there is no such transport system. They have to walk minimum eight kilometres to reach their school. Those villages have only Anganwadi schools but there is only primary education. After completion of primary education, they have to go to Mandal headquarters which is the district headquarters for higher studies. Again there comes the transportation issue. So most of them quit study due to such circumstances and became jobless.

There are very few earning sources for these people. Only in rainy season, people do farming. In other seasons, neither they have such farming possibilities nor other job resources. They only have some pets like goats and cows. These pets help them to earn a little.

Acute water shortage issues is also there. Tribals in the remote areas of Dedra, Mankhapur, Gosai Umada G and thukka pally, people are fetching water from agriculture wells and these wells are two or three km away from their habitats.

The purpose of the documentary is to bring miserable conditions of people of the bazarhathnoor rural area into the limelight. Neither local administration nor Govt. has taken any such steps for these people. They are very less educated, hence they even don’t know how to improve their lifestyle. Since Independence, they are in a dark zone of the country and its continuing.