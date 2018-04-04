Julia Borissova – Maybe an Island

Photo Exhibition: Maybe an Island

from 25/03/2018 to 10/04/2018, 11.00-21.00

Venue: Art-village Vitland , Kaliningrad 238520, Russia.

Official Website

“Maybe an Island” is a project documenting my trip to the Kaliningrad area in March 2018. I didn’t have any planned route for my journey and followed the suggestions of the people I met. This work was created as a sequence of diverse images of the place, located in the westernmost point of Russia, between the two European states. This is a melancholic journey and a visual diary of what surrounded me. Every night I listened to the sound of the Baltic Sea, and I felt as if I were on an island or on a ship. With photography I wanted to capture this sense of isolation and find a trace of the lost time.



