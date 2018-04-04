0
  • No products in the cart.
PRIVATE - photographers and writers
Photo exhibition

Julia Borissova – Maybe an Island

Julia Borissova75 viewsNo comment
posted on
  
75Views

Photo Exhibition Maybe an Island
  from 25/03/2018 to 10/04/2018, 11.00-21.00
Venue:   Art-village Vitland , Kaliningrad 238520, Russia.
 Official Website

Julia Borissova, the exhibition “Maybe an Island”.

“Maybe an Island” is a project documenting my trip to the Kaliningrad area in March 2018. I didn’t have any planned route for my journey and followed the suggestions of the people I met. This work was created as a sequence of diverse images of the place, located in the westernmost point of Russia, between the two European states. This is a melancholic journey and a visual diary of what surrounded me. Every night I listened to the sound of the Baltic Sea, and I felt as if I were on an island or on a ship. With photography I wanted to capture this sense of isolation and find a trace of the lost time.


Tags:Russia
Julia Borissova
the authorJulia Borissova
Julia Borissova was born in Tallinn, Estonia. She lives in St. Petersburg (Russia), where she graduated from the program "Photography as a research", 2011-2013, Foundation 'FotoDepartament'. She had exposed in national and international solo and group shows. She is author of several art-books. Julia Borissova employs a greater variety of photographic techniques and styles. Her interest is in the conceptual side of the work.
All posts byJulia Borissova

Leave a Reply

You Might Also Like

load more

Recommended For You