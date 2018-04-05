I just completed and edited a project started in 2008.
It’s called “Everyday life’s value”.
In 2008 I spent 6 months working in a restaurant then in a library.
I was saving money to buy my first Leica camera.
These photos are from the first 2 years of making photography on the streets of a few French cities including Paris, Toulouse and my hometown Lille.
After moving from Lille to the South of France I decided to wander with my backpack and my camera from town to town.
One day I felt asleep on a train to Perpignan. I was on my way to take part in VisaOff photofestival and to exhibit some of theses photographs.
When I woke up all my stuff were stolen. Not any money, i-d card or camera left !!
Then I went to Corsica and lived in a hut and didn’t take a single photo for months.
The name of this project comes from a quote on a poster that we can read on the “Camus, Toulouse” photo. It is written Donnons de la valeur au quotidien: Let’s give value to the everyday life.