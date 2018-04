the author Mattia Vacca

Mattia Vacca was born in Como in 1978, he works and lives in Como and Milan. In 2003 he graduated with a degree in Science of Communication and a specialization in Cinema and Journalism. He started taking pictures in 1998. Since 2006 he covers daily news events in Lombardia for Corriere della Sera. His work has been pubblished on major Italian daily newspapers.