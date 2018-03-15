The bright side of life

by Nathanaël Fournier

I just completed and edited a project I’ve started in 2008.

It is called “The bright side of life”.

In 2008 I was living in my hometown Lille in the North of France.

Since then I was wandering on the streets from Brussels to Barcelona, always looking for street scenes and moments of everyday life.

All these photographs were shot using Leica film cameras and rolls of Kodak TMax.

The Monty Pythons used to sing :

“… always look on the bright side of life

Always look on the light side of life”.